almanac

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.

Cycling

SUNDAY

Elephant Rock Ride — Parker; rollmassif.com/elephantrock.

Hiking

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-center.

• Nature’s Classroom: Walk the Wetlands, geared towards grades pre-K-2, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 28, $4 per per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/school-field-trips.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.

• Fall Challenge Hike: Nobel Cabin/Beaver Ponds, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

• Brook/Rock Pond Hike, 8:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday.

• Fall Challenge Hike: Grouse Mountain/Dynamite, 8 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Osborn Cabin Loop Hike, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Thursday.

• Fall Challenge Hike: Dragonfly/Lost Pond, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Forest Bath Walk, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.

• School Pond Hike, 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• 2s &3s Outdoors: Squirrel Stories, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday and Oct. 22, $3 per person.

• Homeschool Fridays: Discover the Wetlands, geared towards grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4 per person.

• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-17, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $5 per person.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.

• Tracking and Trailing, for ages 6 and older, 2-3 p.m. Friday.

• Elk Patio Talk, 2-3 p.m. Saturday.

• Owl Patio Talk, 2-3 p.m. Sunday.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

Outdoor Skills

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature’s Classroom: Map & Compass Skills, geared towards grades 5-12, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 31, $4 per per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/school-field-trips.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments