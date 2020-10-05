Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
Cycling
SUNDAY
Elephant Rock Ride — Parker; rollmassif.com/elephantrock.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-center.
• Nature’s Classroom: Walk the Wetlands, geared towards grades pre-K-2, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 28, $4 per per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/school-field-trips.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Nobel Cabin/Beaver Ponds, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Brook/Rock Pond Hike, 8:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Grouse Mountain/Dynamite, 8 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Osborn Cabin Loop Hike, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Thursday.
• Fall Challenge Hike: Dragonfly/Lost Pond, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Forest Bath Walk, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.
• School Pond Hike, 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s &3s Outdoors: Squirrel Stories, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday and Oct. 22, $3 per person.
• Homeschool Fridays: Discover the Wetlands, geared towards grades 3-6, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4 per person.
• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-17, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $5 per person.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Tracking and Trailing, for ages 6 and older, 2-3 p.m. Friday.
• Elk Patio Talk, 2-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Owl Patio Talk, 2-3 p.m. Sunday.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature’s Classroom: Map & Compass Skills, geared towards grades 5-12, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 31, $4 per per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/school-field-trips.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.