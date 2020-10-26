ALMANAC
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- center.
• Nature’s Classroom: Walk the Wetlands, geared toward grades pre-K-2, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, $4 per per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/school-field-trips.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Elk Meadow/Murphy’s Cut, 8:30 a.m. Friday.
• Preacher’s Hollow Hike, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.
Nature
• Nature Adventures: Eco Engineers, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 and 19, $3 per person.
• Homeschool Fridays: Fountain Creek History is Colorado History, geared toward grades 4-6, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 6, $4 per person.
• Nature’s Classroom: Fountain Creek History is Colorado History, geared toward grades 4-6, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 6, 13, 20, $4 per per person.
• Nature’s Classroom: Discover the Wetlands, geared toward grades 3-6, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, $4 per per person.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666,
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
• Nature’s Classroom: Map & Compass Skills, geared toward grades 5-12, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, $4 per per person. Registration: community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers/school-field-trips.
• Introduction to Wilderness Survival, 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5, $25.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, call for costs. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Bugs for Beginners, 5 p.m. Nov. 3 and 17.
• Fly Fishing 101, 5 p.m. Nov. 4 and 11.
Running
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Call or go online for costs and registration: 520-6387; elpasoco.com/bearrun.
• Bear Run: Fun Run and Walk Fundraiser, 10 a.m. Nov. 7.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
SATURDAY
Ghouls and Stools Day — Volunteer cleanup and costume contest, Bear Creek Dog Park, 9-11 a.m., 21st and Rio Grande streets; 520-7529.
