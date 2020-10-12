Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- center.
• Nature’s Classroom: Walk the Wetlands, geared towards grades pre-K-2, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 28, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4 per per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/school-field-trips.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Peak View Hike, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Cahill Loop Hike, 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Stoner Mill Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Elk Meadow/Murphy’s Cut Hike, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday and Oct. 30.
OCT. 24
Homestead Ranch Park Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9:30 a.m. and noon , finish by 3 p.m., Homestead Ranch Regional Park Pavilion No. 1, 16444 Gollihar Road, Peyton. Stollers can complete the trails, wheelchairs are not advised, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St.; 471-0910, catamount institute.org/contact-us.
• Outdoor Classroom, small groups outdoor science classes for all grade levels, $150. For dates, locations and registration, call or go online.
• Fountain Creek Traveling Nature Center, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, free.
• Nature Crafts for Kids, 2-3 p.m. Oct. 24.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
• Nature’s Classroom: Map & Compass Skills, geared towards grades 5-12, 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 31, $4 per per person. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/school-field-trips.
Snow Sports
OCT. 19
Sno Jets Ski and Social Club Annual Membership Meeting — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $10. Registration required: snojets.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
