Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
ONGOING
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
ONGOING
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Register: tinyurl.com/y98h6khe.
• Full Moon Hike, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, $5-$10, free for 12 and younger.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Elk Meadow Trail, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Rock Pond Trail, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Nobel Cabin Trail, 1 p.m. Sunday, Comfort Station.
• School Pond Trail, 9:15 a.m. Nov. 28, School Pond Trailhead.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
ONGOING
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Punkin Chunkin, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $3.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
• Full Moon Feeding Tour, 4 p.m. Friday and Sunday, $30, $15 for ages 3-11.
• Full Moon Tour, 4 p.m. Saturday, $30, $15 for ages 8-11.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Running
ONGOING
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• YMCA Turkey Trot 5K, 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Briargate YMCA.
• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Friday, Manitou Springs.
Volunteering
ONGOING
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
