ALMANAC
Cycling
Colorado Springs Bike Swap CSBS — 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Fitness 30, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Donations accepted; 598-9992.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• School Pond Trail, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, School Pond Trailhead.
SATURDAY
Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free, donations of nonperishable food and cash will be collected to benefit Westside Food Pantry; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
FRIDAY
Photographer-Narrated Slideshow — John Fielder from his book “Colorado Black on White,” 7 p.m., Unity Spiritual Center in the Rockies, 1945 Mesa Road. A selection of Fielder’s books and calendars for sale and signing by author, with a portion of proceed to benefit Pikes Peak Sierra Club; sierraclub.org/colorado/pikes-peak.
Running
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/ TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• Rock Canyon Half Marathon, 9 a.m. Saturday, Pueblo City Park.
• Chasing Santa 5K, 9 a.m. Saturday, America the Beautiful Park.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at The Mark Reyner Stables — Help special- needs people during equine- assisted therapy; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.