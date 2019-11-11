Almanac
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Outlook Ridge Loop, 9:15 a.m. Friday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• School Pond and Stoner Mill Trail, 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead.
• Bacon Rock and Homestead Trail, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 18, Camper Services parking area.
SATURDAY
Florence Veteran’s Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m., Senior Community Center, 100 Railroad St., Florence. Wheelchairs will have difficulty, strollers should be able to complete the course, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Nature and Wildlife Discover Center — 5200 Nature Center Road, Puelbo. Register: hikeandlearn.org.
• National Take a Hike Day, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, $5-$10.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: The Big Five, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Outdoor skills
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; elpasoco.com/ naturecenters.
• Introduction to Navigation, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, $25.
RUNNING
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/ TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Run, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Trails End Taproom.
• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Manitou Springs.
• Fall Series IV and Kids Fall Series IV, 10:30 a.m., noon for kids run, Sunday, Palmer Park.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
