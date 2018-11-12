ALMANAC
Cycling
ONGOING
Colorado Springs Bike Swap CSBS — 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Fitness 30, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Donations accepted; 598-9992.
Hiking
ONGOING
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet at north main parking lot.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Walk in the Woods for Vets and Families, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, free.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• National Take a Hike Day — Elk Meadow Trail to Murphy’s Cut, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
Nature
ONGOING
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7/vehicle; 687-2366.
• Turkey Day for Kids, 10 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Bear Aware Program, 10 a.m. Saturday, free.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Winter Track Detectives, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Outdoor skills
ONGOING
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1303 E. Sixth Ave., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434.
• Umpqua Fly Tying 101, 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, free.
• Orvis 101, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, free.
Running
ONGOING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/ TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Turkey Trot Predict 5K, 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park.
Snow sports
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Showing of Warren Miller’s “Faces of Winter” — Paramount Theatre, Denver. Tickets: altitudetickets.com.
Volunteering
ONGOING
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
EEleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at The Mark Reyner Stables — Help special- needs people during equine-assisted therapy; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
