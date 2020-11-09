almanac
Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- center.
• Nature’s Classroom: Walk the Wetlands, geared toward grades pre-K-2, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18 and 25, $4 per person.
• Fall Sprawl Crawl, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 28, $3-$4.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
• Nature Walk, 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Fall Scavenger Hunt, 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Elk Meadow and Peak View Hike, 9:15 a.m. Nov. 21.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21.
• The Un-Nature Trail Walk, 2 p.m. Nov. 21.
• Elk Meadow and Murphy’s Cut Hike, 9 a.m. Nov. 27.
• Homestead and Black Bear Trails Hike, 9:15 a.m. Nov. 28.
• Fall Sensory Scavenger Hunt, 2 p.m. Nov. 28.
• Full Moon Hike, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Paint Mine Hike — 8-10:30 a.m., Paint Mines Interpretive Park, 29950 Paint Mine Road, Calhan, $4-$5. Registration required: 520-6387.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Whose Clues? for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3 per person.
• Nature’s Classroom: Fountain Creek History is Colorado History, geared toward grades 4-6, 9-11 a.m. Friday and Nov. 20, $4 per person.
• Talking Turkey and Thanksgiving Traditions, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
• Nature’s Classroom: Discover the Wetlands, geared toward grades 3-6, 1-3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 28, $4 per person
• Nature Adventures: Eco Engineers, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 19, $3 per person.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, call for costs. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing 201, 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
