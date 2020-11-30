Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature-c enter.
• Nature Hikes with Santa, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, $4-$5 per person.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.