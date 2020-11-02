Almanac
Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- center.
• Nature’s Classroom: Walk the Wetlands, geared toward grades pre-K-2, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, Nov. 25, $4 per person.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Nature Adventures: Eco Engineers, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday and Nov. 19, $3 per person.
• Nature’s Classroom: Fountain Creek History is Colorado History, geared toward grades 4-6, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, $4 per person.
• Nature’s Classroom: Discover the Wetlands, geared toward grades 3-6, 1-3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 28, $4 per person.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Introduction to Wilderness Survival, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, $25.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, call for costs. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Bugs for Beginners, 5 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 17.
• Fly Fishing 101, 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Call or go online for costs and registration: 520-6387; elpasoco.com/bearrun.
• Bear Run: Fun Run and Walk Fundraiser, 10 a.m. Saturday.
SUNDAY
The Great Candy Run — 5K run/walk to benefit Fetal Health Foundation, 7 a.m.-noon, Washington Park, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., Denver, $30-$40. Registration required: thegreatcandyrun.com.
