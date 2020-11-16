Almanac
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- center.
• Nature’s Classroom: Walk the Wetlands, geared towards grades pre-K-2, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday and Nov. 25, $4 per person.
• Fall Sprawl Crawl, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 28, $3-$4.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
• Elk Meadow and Peak View Hike, 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
• The Un-Nature Trail Walk, 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Elk Meadow and Murphy’s Cut Hike, 9 a.m. Nov. 27.
• Homestead and Black Bear Trails Hike, 9:15 a.m. Nov. 28.
• Fall Sensory Scavenger Hunt, 2 p.m. Nov. 28.
• Full Moon Hike, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
DEC. 5
Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Nature Adventures: Burly Bears, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 and 17, $3 per person.
• Nature’s Ornaments Workshop, 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 5, $5 per person.
• Active Adults: Crafting a Decorative Yule Log, for ages 16 and older, 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 5, $10-$15.
• 2s &3s Outdoors: Mighty Migrators, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Dec. 10 and 31, $3 per person.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Introduction to Wilderness Survival, 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2, $25.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, call for costs. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing 201, 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
