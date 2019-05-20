ALMANAC
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Rock Pond Trail, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center parking lot.
• Wapiti Nature Trail Walk, 9 a.m. Sunday, Wapiti Trailhead.
• School Pond, 9 a.m. May 27, School Pond Trailhead.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Spring Migration Bird Walk, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Visitor Center.
• Senses Hike, 8-9 p.m. Saturday, Camper Services.
• Wildflower Wander, 8-9:30 a.m. May 27, Limekiln Trailhead.
Nature
Rocky Mountain Conservancy Field Institute — 1895 Fall River Road, Estes Park. Register: rmconservancy.org.
• Birds at Twilight, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8/vehicle; 687-2366.
• Mammals of Colorado Touch Table, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Tree Detectives Touch Table, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Wild Food Foraging, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $20.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Memorial Day Weekend, with talks, tours and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-May 27.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Nature’s Camo, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Camper Services.
• Touch Table: Skins and Skulls, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Camper Services.
TUESDAY-JUNE 2
Eagle Outside Festival — Bikes, river sports, fishing, food and beer, Eagle; eagleoutside.com/eagle-outside-festival.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• High Drive Challenge, 7 a.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Park.
Volunteering
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
