Climbing

UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.

Cycling

LAST SATURDAYS

West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m., starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewery bikeloop.com.

SATURDAY

Bike Fest — Buena Vista; bvbf.org.

SUNDAY

Subaru Elephant Rock Cycling Festival — Unofficial start to the Colorado cycling season, Castle Rock; elephantrockride.com.

Hiking

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.

• Ecology Hike, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Wapiti Trailhead.

• Cheesman Ranch, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Sights and Sounds Hike, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Visitor Center patio.

• Peak View Pond, 1 p.m. Friday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.

• Spring Migration Bird Walk, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Visitor Center.

• Wildflower Walk, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Visitor Center.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

SATURDAY

Arvada Trails Day — Experience some of Arvada’s 150 miles of wonderful hiking, biking and horseback riding trails, Arvada; arvada.org/explore/open-space-nature/trails-day.

Horses

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Harmony Horse Expo — Noon-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center, 5530 E. Colorado 86, Franktown; harmonyequinecenter.org/ harmony-horse-expo.

Nature

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8/vehicle; 687-2366.

• Prehistoric History in the Pikes Peak Region, 8 p.m. Thursday, Amphitheater.

• Birds of Mueller State Park, 8 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

SATURDAY

Animas River Days — Whitewater slalom, kayak and inflatable rodeos and stand-up paddle board race, Durango; animasriverdays.com.

RUNNING

Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.

• Kokopelli Kids Trail Running Series, 5:20 p.m. Friday, Pinon Valley Park.

• Blue Moon Trail Run Summer Series, 6 p.m. Friday, Pinon Valley Park.

• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.

• Walk and Run for Life, 8 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park.

• Doggie Dash 5K, 9 a.m. Sunday, Coutura Design Inspirations, 6380 Corporate Centre Circle.

• Walk to Cure Arthritis, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, America the Beautiful Park.

SATURDAY

Into the Wild Running Festival: 5K and 10K, Keenesburg; runintothewild.org.

Volunteering

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.

Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: elpasoco.com/naturecenters, nancybernard@elpasoco.com.

• Junior Docent Training, 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

