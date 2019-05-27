ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
LAST SATURDAYS
West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m., starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewery bikeloop.com.
SATURDAY
Bike Fest — Buena Vista; bvbf.org.
SUNDAY
Subaru Elephant Rock Cycling Festival — Unofficial start to the Colorado cycling season, Castle Rock; elephantrockride.com.
Hiking
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Ecology Hike, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Cheesman Ranch, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Sights and Sounds Hike, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Visitor Center patio.
• Peak View Pond, 1 p.m. Friday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Spring Migration Bird Walk, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Visitor Center.
• Wildflower Walk, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Visitor Center.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Arvada Trails Day — Experience some of Arvada’s 150 miles of wonderful hiking, biking and horseback riding trails, Arvada; arvada.org/explore/open-space-nature/trails-day.
Horses
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Harmony Horse Expo — Noon-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center, 5530 E. Colorado 86, Franktown; harmonyequinecenter.org/ harmony-horse-expo.
Nature
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8/vehicle; 687-2366.
• Prehistoric History in the Pikes Peak Region, 8 p.m. Thursday, Amphitheater.
• Birds of Mueller State Park, 8 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
SATURDAY
Animas River Days — Whitewater slalom, kayak and inflatable rodeos and stand-up paddle board race, Durango; animasriverdays.com.
RUNNING
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Kokopelli Kids Trail Running Series, 5:20 p.m. Friday, Pinon Valley Park.
• Blue Moon Trail Run Summer Series, 6 p.m. Friday, Pinon Valley Park.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• Walk and Run for Life, 8 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park.
• Doggie Dash 5K, 9 a.m. Sunday, Coutura Design Inspirations, 6380 Corporate Centre Circle.
• Walk to Cure Arthritis, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, America the Beautiful Park.
SATURDAY
Into the Wild Running Festival: 5K and 10K, Keenesburg; runintothewild.org.
Volunteering
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: elpasoco.com/naturecenters, nancybernard@elpasoco.com.
• Junior Docent Training, 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.