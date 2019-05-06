ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
LAST SATURDAYS
West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m., starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewerybikeloop.com.
SATURDAY
Great Bicycle Carnival — Guided bike rides, bike tire spin art and more. El Pomar Youth Bike Park, Colorado Springs; tinyurl.com/y5j8dlmp.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
CannaVenture Hike — 2-6 p.m., Royal Arch Trail, Boulder, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5l3jur8.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Homeschool Fridays — Awesome Arthropods, geared toward grades K-2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.
• Spring Bird Count, 7-11 a.m. Saturday, $5.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Nature Quest Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $10.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
• Mother’s Day with the Wolves, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, $35, $15 for ages 6-11.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Wildlife Mothers, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Limekiln Trailhead.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Outdoor skills
SATURDAY
Youth Fishing Derby — For ages 5-15, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Willow Springs Ponds, Fountain Creek Regional Park, free. Register: 520-6977, elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
RUNNING
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Volunteering
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
