Hiking
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Black Forest Regional Park, 3K, Saturday.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Active Adults: Hike with a Geek, 10 a.m.-noon June 19, $4-$5.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Yoga Hike, 8-10:30 a.m. June 9, $25. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• History of the Garden Hike, 8-9 a.m. June 12, $5. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Hike with a Naturalist, 2:30-4:30 p.m. June 18, $5. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Catamount Institute Camps — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Registration required: 471-0910, catamount institute.org/summer-camps.
• Creepy Crawly Safari, for ages 6-8, June 7-11 or July 26-30, $205.
• Outdoor Explorers, for ages 9-11, June 15-19 or July 12-16, $405.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
• Nature Adventures: Underwater Wonders, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, $3 per person.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
• Survival Plants Workshop, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. June 12, $30. Registration required.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Knots 101, 5-6 p.m. June 16, $50.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
THURSDAY
5K Fun Run Through the Solar System — 4-6 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenof gods.com.
SATURDAY
5K Rosie Run — Hosted by the National Association of Women in Construction Pikes Peak Chapter, 9-11:30 a.m., Legacy Plaza parking lot-Gateway to Legacy Loop, 1800 Recreation Way, go online for prices. Registration required: runningguru.com/E1.asp?eID= 82448.
SUNDAY
Vitality 5K Walk — To benefit the Parkinson Association of the Rockies, 8 a.m. registration, walk starts at 9 a.m., John Venezia Park, 2555 Briargate Parkway; Wash Park Denver; Sandstone Ranch, Longmont, $40, $15 for ages 5-16, free for 4 and younger. Registration required: parkinsonrockies.org/vitality.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
