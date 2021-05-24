Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature’s Classroom Field Trip Series: Walk the Wetlands, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4 per person.
• Active Adults: Forest Bathing Walk, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, call for cost.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday. Skateboards and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
• Wellness Wednesday Walks, 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, meet at upper level of center.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Rock Pond and Canyon, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday, meet at Rock Pond Trailhead.
• Wilderness — Ants and Bees Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, meet at School Pond Trailhead.
• Full Moon Hike, 9-10 p.m. Wednesday, meet at Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• School Pond Trail, 9-11 a.m. Thursday, meet at School Pond Trailhead.
• Chessman Ranch, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, meet at Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Rock Pond and Canyon, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, meet at Rock Pond Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, meet at Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Sights and Sounds Hike, 9-11 a.m. May 31, meet at Visitor Center patio.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Colors of Nature, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday, $3 per person.
• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-17, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $5 per person.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
MAY 31
In-person and Virtual Angel Run 5K — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, $30-$45. Registration required: runsignup.com/runwithangels-signup.
Volunteering
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — For information or to register, email jeanette.lara@state.co.us.
• Ramah Cleanup Day, Saturday.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.