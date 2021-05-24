almanac

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

Hiking

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature’s Classroom Field Trip Series: Walk the Wetlands, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4 per person.

• Active Adults: Forest Bathing Walk, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, call for cost.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.

• Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday. Skateboards and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.

• Wellness Wednesday Walks, 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, meet at upper level of center.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.

• Rock Pond and Canyon, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday, meet at Rock Pond Trailhead.

• Wilderness — Ants and Bees Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, meet at School Pond Trailhead.

• Full Moon Hike, 9-10 p.m. Wednesday, meet at Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• School Pond Trail, 9-11 a.m. Thursday, meet at School Pond Trailhead.

• Chessman Ranch, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, meet at Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Rock Pond and Canyon, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, meet at Rock Pond Trailhead.

• Bird Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, meet at Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Sights and Sounds Hike, 9-11 a.m. May 31, meet at Visitor Center patio.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Colors of Nature, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday, $3 per person.

• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-17, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $5 per person.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

Running

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.

MAY 31

In-person and Virtual Angel Run 5K — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, $30-$45. Registration required: runsignup.com/runwithangels-signup.

Volunteering

Colorado Parks and Wildlife — For information or to register, email jeanette.lara@state.co.us.

• Ramah Cleanup Day, Saturday.

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments