Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Wellness Wednesday Walks, 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 26, meet at upper level of center.
• Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes, 5-8 a.m. May 26. Skateboards and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Grouse Mountain Trail, 9-11 a.m. Thursday, meet at Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, meet at Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Osborn Homestead, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, meet at Black Bear Trailhead.
• Pond Hike, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, meet at Wapiti Trailhead.
• Rock Pond and Canyon, 8 a.m.-noon May 25, meet at Rock Pond Trailhead.
• Wilderness — Ants and Bees Hike, 10 a.m.-noon May 26, meet at School Pond Trailhead.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Saturday
Geology Walk — 8:30 a.m., Rainbow Falls. Registration required: elpasocountynature centers.com.
Nature
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Buds & Blooms, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, $3 per person.
• Adult Birding Club, classroom session, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday; field trip, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $15 per meeting.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenof gods.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Animal Signs and Clues, 7-8 p.m. Saturday, meet at the amphitheater.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register, 520-6745, community services.elpasoco.com/ nature- centers.
• Fountain Creek Regional Park Eco Cache Rally, 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Friday
Rainbow Falls Invasive Weed Removal Day — 9-11 a.m. Registration required: elpasocountynature centers.com.
