almanac
Note: Some events are being cancelled because of coronavirus. Before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet near the American flagpole.
Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center — 9112 Mountain Park, Beulah. Register: hikeandlearn.org.
• Spring Equinox Saunter, 11 am.-1 p.m. Saturday, $5-$10.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• First Day of Spring Hike, 10 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center.
• School Pond and Stoner Mill Trails, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Preachers Hollow Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge and Lost Pond, 9 a.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Welcome to Spring Adventure Hike on Blackmer and Cougar’s Shadow, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Limekiln Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Storytime at Fountain Creek, geared towards preschoolers, 10 a.m. Saturday, free.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Spring Break Camp: Become a Junior Naturalist, for children in grades 1-5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 23-27, $140-$150.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Night Sky Program, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $10.
Sunrise Nature/Wildlife Photo Shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Outdoor skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1303 E. Sixth Ave., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434.
• Euro Nymphing for the Euro- Curious Presentation, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, free.
SATURDAY AND MARCH 28
Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class — 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, 520-6745 and Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, 520-6387, $125-$150. Registration required.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, lower lobby, 1805 N. 30th St., free. Register in person; gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoon’s, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60- minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.