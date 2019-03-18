ALMANAC
Cycling
WEDNESDAY-MAY 1
Karen Hornbostel Memorial Time Trial — 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Cherry Creek State Park, Aurora, $60-$170. Registration: khmtt.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• School Pond Trail, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead.
• Mountain Logger Trail, 1 p.m. Sunday, Camper Services parking area.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Stortytime at Fountain Creek, geared towards pre-school age, 10 a.m. Saturday, free.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Full Moon Photography, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, $20.
• Aiken Audubon Monthly Program: Colorful Colorado...Beetles, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, free.
• Nature Explorers: Hoppers, Waddles and Walkers, Oh My, for ages 4-5 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, $3.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
RUNNING
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Run IPA Division, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Goat Patch Brewing.
• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Run Lager Division, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Atrevida Beer Co.
• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Run Stout Division, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Storybook Brewing.
• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Manitou Springs.
Snow sports
WEDNESDAY
CAIC’s Avalanche Awareness — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Mountain Chalet, 226 N. Tejon St., free; mtnchalet.com.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: Paula, 520-6745, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
• Volunteer Field Trip Leader Training, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: Paula, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
• Volunteer Field Trip Leader Training, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday.
SATURDAY
Trail Clean Up Initiative — Noon-4 p.m., Palmer Park, Paseo Road; tinyurl.com/yxk9bo4t.
