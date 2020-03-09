Almanac
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Register in person.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Nobel Cabin Loop, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Camper Services parking area.
• Elk Meadow, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
St. Patrick's Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8:30 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Modern Woodmen of America building, 2924 N. Beacon St. Stroller can complete course, wheelchairs are not advised, leashed pets only and are not allowed in start/finish building, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Gnaw-it-all, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Birding 101, classroom sessions, 6-8 p.m. Thursday and March 19 field trips, 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday and March 211, $50-$60.
• Homeschool Fridays: Walk in the Wetlands, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.
Sunrise Nature/Wildlife Photo Shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, lower lobby, 1805 N. 30th St., free. Register in person; gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Dr.; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Monday, Manitou Springs.
• 5K on St. Patrick's Day 5K, 10 a.m. Saturday, downtown.
Volunteering
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
