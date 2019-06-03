almanac
Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort
Cycling

Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.

Hiking

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.

• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet at north main parking lot.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.

• Buffalo Rock, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Outlook Ridge to Lost Pond, 9 a.m. Thursday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• Cheesman Trail, 8 a.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• School Pond, 9 a.m. Sunday, School Pond Trailhead.

• Rock Pond and Canyon, 9 a.m. June 10, Rock Pond Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.

SATURDAY

Rainbow Falls Geology Walk — 10 a.m.-noon, Rainbow Falls Historic Site, Manitou Springs; elpasoco.com/naturecenters.

Horses

SATURDAY

Open House Fundraiser — To benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Palmer Park, 3254 Paseo Road, free admission; 634-4173, cstrc.org.

Nature

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8/vehicle; 687-2366.

• Birds of Prey, 7 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.

Outdoor skills

Mueller State Park programs — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366, ext. 110.

• Fly Fishing: Learn the Basics, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Dragonfly Pond.

RUNNING

Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.

Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/ TNRCCOSprings.

Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.

Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.

• Mueller Marathon, 7 a.m. Saturday, Mueller State Park.

• Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run, 7 a.m. Sunday, Garden of the Gods, 3105 Gateway Road.

SATURDAY

Big Dog Brag — The Colorado Mud Run Pueblo — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., CSU Pueblo, $25-$75. Registration: bigdogbrag.com.

Volunteering

Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.

Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds- keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

