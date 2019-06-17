ALMANAC
Cycling
LAST SATURDAYS
West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m., starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewerybikeloop.com.
SATURDAY
Haute Route Rockies — Stage 1 — 4415 Gold Camp Road; tinyurl.com/y7xvrhql.
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Annual Firefly Celebration and Night Hike, 7:30-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $5.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• School Pond, 9 a.m. Wednesday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Cahill Pond Loop, 9 a.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Elk Meadow to Murphy’s Cut, 8 a.m. Friday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Buffalo Rock, 9 a.m. June 24, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Spring Migration Bird Walk, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Visitor Center.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Rocky Mountain Conservancy Field Institute — 1895 Fall River Road, Estes Park. Register: rmconservancy.org.
• Phantoms: The Primordial, Prehistoric and Hidden History of RMNP, Saturday-Sunday.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Wiggly Worms, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, call for cost.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Flying Jewels, 11-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Visitor Center.
• Magical Moths, for ages 5-12, 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Visitor Center.
• Busy Bees, for ages 7 and older, 11-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center.
• Beetles are Pollinators? For ages 6 and older, 11-11:30 a.m. Friday, Visitor Center.
• Roving Naturalist, 5-6 p.m. Friday, Campground.
• Feathered Pollinators, for ages 7 and older, 2-2:45 p.m. Saturday, Limeklin Trailhead.
• Ask a Naturalist, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Camper Services Outdoor Education Office.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Gunnison River Festival — Embraces river and stream activities, education and the celebration of the Gunnison River Basin, Gunnison; gunnisonriverfestival.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival — To promote outdoors and an active lifestyle, Centennial Park, Cañon City; canoncity.com.
Outdoor skills
Mueller State Park programs — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366, ext. 110.
• Outdoor Skills Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
RUNNING
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Volunteering
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
