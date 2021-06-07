Almanac
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Yoga Hike, 8-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, $25. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• History of the Garden Hike, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, $5. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Sights and Sounds Hike, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Visitor Center.
• Geer Pond, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Lost Pond Trailhead.
• Dark Sky Hike, 9:30-11 p.m. Wednesday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Aspen Trail, 8-11 a.m. Thursday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Wapiti Nature Trail, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Elk Meadow to Murphy’s Cut, 8-11 a.m. Friday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Peak View Trail, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Sunset Hike, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Searching for Wildflowers Hike, 9-11:30 a.m. Sunday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Geer Pond Mash-up Hike, 8 a.m.-noon June 14, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Tree Hike, 10 a.m.-noon June 14, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Cahill Loop, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 16, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Aspen Trail, 8-11 a.m. June 17, School Pond Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge Sketching Hike, 9:15-11:30 a.m. June 17, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Wapiti Nature Trail, 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 17, Wapiti Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Catamount Institute Camps — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Registration required: 471-0910, catamount institute.org/summer-camps.
• Outdoor Explorers, for ages 9-11, June 15-19 or July 12-16, $405.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• History of Early Explorers & Military in Pikes Peak Region, 8-9 p.m. June 17, Amphitheatre.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets required: rockledge ranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Survival Plants Workshop, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Saturday, $30. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.-noon June 16 or 22, Dragonfly Pond.
• How to Set Up Camp, 2-3 p.m. June 17, Lost Pond picnic area.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Knots 101, 5-6 p.m. June 16, $50.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
TUESDAY
Jack Quinn’s Running Club 15th Anniversary Celebration — With live music, giveaways and $1 taco bar, run check-in at 5:15 p.m., Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, 21 S. Tejon St.; 385-0766.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
