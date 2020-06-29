ALMANAC
Some in-person events might be canceled because of COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is still taking place.
Cycling
AUG. 8
Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb — Pikes Peak; pikes peakcyclinghillclimb.org.
OCT. 11
Elephant Rock — Parker; rollmassif.com/elephantrock.
Hiking
Colorado State Parks — Trails remain open; cpw.state.co.us.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Interactive Theatre Hikes for Families. Theatre Across Borders will perform “Magic in the Marsh,” 15-minute slots, 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. July 18, $15.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Annual Firefly Celebration and Night Hike, 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, $4-$5.
• Interactive Theatre Hikes for Families. Theatre Across Borders will perform “Magic in the Marsh,” 15-minute slots, 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. July 11 and 25, $15.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
JULY 25
Rainbow Falls Geology Walk — 10 a.m.-noon, Manitou Springs, $3-$4. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.
Nature
Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Summer camps available; 471-0910, catamount institute.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Nature Adventures: Roly Poly Roundup, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Buzzing Bees, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. July 16, $3.
• Reptile Roundup, 9-10:30 a.m. July 18, $4-$5.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
RUNNING
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
JULY 11
Rocky Mountain Brew Runs — Fugly Sweater Brew Run — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Boggy Draw Brewery, 3535 S. Platte Drive Drive, Unit L, Englewood, $25-$25. Registration required: rockymountainbrewruns.com/fugly-sweater.
JULY 19
Rocky Mountain Brews Run — Ladies Brew Run — 10 a.m.-noon, Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton, $35. Registration: rockymountainbrewruns.com/ladies.
AUG. 23
Pikes Peak Marathon: Waiting list to participate available; pikes peakmarathon.org.
AUG. 30
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 8:30 a.m., 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Go online for entry fees. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
AUG. 30
Rocky Mountain Brews Run — Tails & Ales Brew Run — 10 a.m.-noon, Dry Dock Brewing, north dock, 2801 Tower Road, Aurora, $35 in advance, $40 at event; rockymountainbrewruns.com/tails-and-ales.
SEPT. 19
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — To benefit local schools for the prevention of suicide, 9 a.m., The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
