Almanac
Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Jones Park, 14K, July 23.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Firefly Celebration and Night Hike, 7:30-9 p.m. July 9 and 10, $4-$5.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday. Skateboard and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
• Yoga Hike, 8-10:30 a.m. July 21, $25. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
JULY 17
Woodland Park 5K and 10K Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8:30-11:30 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Stollers can complete both walks, wheelchairs can complete 5K with some difficulty, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Catamount Institute Camps — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Registration required: 471-0910, catamountinstitute.org/summer-camps.
• Outdoor Explorers, for ages 9-11, July 12-16, $405.
• Expedition Camp: Nature Makers, for ages 10-12, July 19-23, $305.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Wolf Biology, 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Amphitheatre.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Friendly Frogs, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. July 8 and 9, $3 per person.
• Nature Adventures: Beautiful Butterflies, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. July 15 and 16, $3 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Map Reading and Orienteering Workshop, 9-10:30 a.m. July 17, $10. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Dragonfly Pond.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Knots 101, 5-6 p.m. July 21, $50.
SUNDAY
Kids Fishing Derby — For ages 13 and younger, 8:30 a.m. registration, Frantz Lake State Wildlife Area, near Salida; collegiatepeakstu.org.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
