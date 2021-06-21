Almanac
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes, 5-8 a.m. June 30. Skateboard and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Lost Pond to Outlook Ridge, 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Watercolor for Kids Hike, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Camper Services.
• Aspen Trail, 8-11 a.m. Thursday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Wapiti Nature Trail, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Full Moon Hike, 9:30-11 p.m. Thursday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Cheesman Ranch, 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Cahill Homestead, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Livery Trail, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Lost Pond Trailhead.
• Peak View Pond, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• School Pond Trail, 8-11 a.m. June 28, School Pond Trailhead.
• Searching for Wildflowers Hike, 9-11 a.m. June 28, Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Catamount Institute Camps — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Registration required: 471-0910, catamountinstitute.org/summer-camps.
• Adventure Camp, for ages 12-15, June 28-July 2, $700.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• History of Fur Trade in the Pikes Peak Region, 8-9 p.m. Thursday, Amphitheatre.
• Tracking and Trailing, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Wolf Biology, 7-8 p.m. June 30, Amphitheatre.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Baby Birds, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Dragonfly Pond.
• How to Build a Fire, 8-9 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.
• Outdoor Skills Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Registration required: cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/mueller.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.-noon June 30, Dragonfly Pond.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Knots 201, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, $75.
THURSDAY
Full Moon Paddle — 7-10 p.m., Cherry Creek Reservoir, 4800 S Dayton St., Greenwood Village, $45 with $11 gate fee; Union Reservoir, 461 County Road 25, Longmont, $45 with $8 gate fee. Registration required: rockymtnpaddleboard.com/lessons-and-events/full-moon-paddle.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
