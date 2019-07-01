ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m. last Saturdays, starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewerybikeloop.com.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Rainbow Falls History Walk — 10-11:30 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs, $3. Registration: 520-6977.
SUNDAY
CannaVenture Hike — Noon-5 p.m., Cathy Fromme Prairie Natural Area, Fort Collins, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y2cqyoau.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Fountain Creek Nature Adventures: Forts & Fairies, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, $3.
Outdoor skills
Bass Pro Shops Family Workshops — 13012 Bass Pro Drive, free; basspro.com/shop/en/family-summer-event.
• Water Sports, noon and 2 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
• Fishing 101, 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Palmer Lake July 4th Fun Run, 7 a.m. Thursday, Palmer Lake Regional Park.
• SNielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
Volunteering
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
SATURDAY , AUG. 3, SEPT. 7
Park Clean Up — Guardians of Palmer Park — 8-11 a.m., Palmer Park, 3650 Maizeland Road; 466-3514, gopalmerpark@gmail.com.
