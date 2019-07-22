ALMANAC
Climbing
SATURDAY-AUG. 11
Peaks Challenge — Climb 14ers, to benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up. Registration: griffithcenters.org/peaks- challenge.
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet in north main parking lot.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Peak View Pond, 9 a.m. Thursday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Cahill Pond Loop, 10 a.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Grouse Mountain Overlook, 8 a.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8/vehicle; 687-2366.
• Junior Ranger Program, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Visitor Center.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Wildlife Skull Mysteries, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $5.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Bear Creek Nature Center Story Time — Birds, 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, free.
• Pikes Peak Mycological Society Program, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, free.
• Children’s Little Wonders Nature Series, 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Night Sky Program, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday.
RUNNING
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Kokopelli Kids Trail Running Series, 5:20 p.m. Friday, Piñon Valley Park, 5585 Mule Deer Drive.
• Blue Moon Trail Run Summer Series, 6 p.m. Friday, Piñon Valley Park.
• Pikes Peak Ultra, 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Park.
• Barr Trail Mountain Race, 7 a.m. Sunday, Barr Trail.
Volunteering
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
