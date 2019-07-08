almanac
Caption +

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort
Show MoreShow Less

Hiking, nature, running and other outdoor events in and around Colorado Springs.

Cycling

Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.

Hiking

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.

• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.

Happy Trails: South Chamberlain looks back at Strawberry Fields, forward to bigger plans
Royal Gorge trails the latest in Cañon City's outdoor recreation revolution

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

• Active Adults: Guided Hike and Nature Study, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, $4.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.

Nature

Rocky Mountain Conservancy Field Institute — 1895 Fall River Road, Estes Park. Register: rmconservancy.org.

• East Across the Divide Bus Tours, Saturday and Aug. 17.

• Grand Lake Safari Bus Tours, Tuesdays, through Aug. 27.

• Sunset Lake Safari Bus Tours, Fridays, through Aug. 30.

• Journey to the Top Bus Tours, Wednesdays and Thursdays, through Sept. 12.

• Old Fall River Road Bus Tours, Fridays, through Sept. 13.

Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.

Outdoor skills

Bass Pro Shops Family Workshops — 13012 Bass Pro Drive, free; basspro.com/shop/en/family-summer-event.

• Shooting and Archery, noon and 2 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.

• Camping and Hiking, 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.

Running

Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.

Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.

Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.

Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.

Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.

• Summer Roundup Trail Run, 7 a.m. Sunday, Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

Volunteering

Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.

Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments