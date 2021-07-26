Almanac
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday. Skateboard and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
• Yoga Hike, 8-10:30 a.m. Aug. 6, $25. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Grouse Mountain Trail, 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Geer Pond, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Lost Pond Trailhead.
• Preachers Hollow, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Preachers Hollow Trailhead.
• Cahill Loop, 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Sunset Hike, 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Rock Pond, 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
AUG. 14
Northern Colorado Springs 6K and 10 K Walks — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8 a.m.-noon, with walk ending at 3 p.m., Fire Station No. 19, 2490 Research Parkway. Stollers can complete both walks, but will have trouble on dirt trails, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Catamount Institute Camps — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Registration required: 471-0910, catamountinstitute.org/summer-camps.
• Wilderness Adventure Camp, for ages 13-16, Aug. 2-6, $700.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Junior Ranger Adventure, 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Dragonfly Pond.
• Pond Safari, 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dragonfly Pond.
• Nature Crafts, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Camp Bingo, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lost Pond Picnic Area.
• Campfire Cooking, 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Lost Pond Picnic Area.
2020Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Life Under a Log, for ages 2 and 3, 9-10:15 a.m. Aug. 12 and 13, $3 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Fly Fishing, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dragonfly pond.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Bugs for Beginners, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Knots 201, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, $75.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
BIGDOGBRAG The Colorado Mud Run 2021 — 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Ram Off Road, 12800 CO 94, go online for costs. Registration required: bigdogbrag.com.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
AUG. 7
Palmer Park Workday — 8-11:30 a.m., Palmer Park, 3650 Maizeland Road. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ndp94zv5.
AUG. 13
Rainbow Falls Volunteer Day: Weed Removal — 9-11 a.m. Registration required: 520-6977.
