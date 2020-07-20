almanac

Masks may be required at some events and most have limited capacity. Some in-person events may be canceled because of coronavirus. Before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.

Cycling

AUG. 8

Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb — Pikes Peak; pikes peakcyclinghillclimb.org.

Hiking

Colorado State Parks — Noncampground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open; cpw.state.co.us.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.

• Elk Meadow, Murphy’s Cut Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

• Dark Sky Hike, 8-10 p.m. Tuesday.

• Homestead Loop Mashup Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday.

• Dynamite Cabin Hike, 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

• Bird Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday.

• Rock, Brook Pond and Rock Canyon Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Kid’s Earth Walk, 3-5 p.m. Friday.

• Nature Walk, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Sunset Hike, 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday.

• Osborn Homestead Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday.

• Murphy’s Cut Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. July 27.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

SATURDAY

Rainbow Falls Geology Walk — 10 a.m.-noon, $3-$4. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.

Nature

Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Summer camps available; 471-0910, catamount institute.org.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.

• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Lady Bugs & Friends, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Aug. 13, $3.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.

• Hummingbird Patio Talk, 3-4 p.m. Thursday.

• Pond Safari, 10 a.m.-noon Friday.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.

Outdoor Skills

AUG. 1

Outdoor Safety Series: Family Hiking Safety — Geared toward ages 6-12, 9-10:30 a.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5 per child. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.

Running

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

