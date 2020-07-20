Almanac
Masks may be required at some events and most have limited capacity. Some in-person events may be canceled because of coronavirus. Before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.
Cycling
AUG. 8
Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb — Pikes Peak; pikes peakcyclinghillclimb.org.
Hiking
Colorado State Parks — Noncampground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open; cpw.state.co.us.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Elk Meadow, Murphy’s Cut Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Dark Sky Hike, 8-10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Homestead Loop Mashup Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
• Dynamite Cabin Hike, 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Bird Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Rock, Brook Pond and Rock Canyon Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Kid’s Earth Walk, 3-5 p.m. Friday.
• Nature Walk, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Sunset Hike, 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday.
• Osborn Homestead Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday.
• Murphy’s Cut Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. July 27.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Rainbow Falls Geology Walk — 10 a.m.-noon, $3-$4. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.
Nature
Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Summer camps available; 471-0910, catamount institute.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Lady Bugs & Friends, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Aug. 13, $3.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Hummingbird Patio Talk, 3-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Pond Safari, 10 a.m.-noon Friday.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Outdoor Skills
AUG. 1
Outdoor Safety Series: Family Hiking Safety — Geared toward ages 6-12, 9-10:30 a.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5 per child. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
