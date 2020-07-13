ALMANAC
Masks may be required at some events and most have limited capacity. Some in-person may be canceled because of coronavirus. Before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.
Hiking
Colorado State Parks — Noncampground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open; cpw.state.co.us.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Interactive Theatre Hikes for Families. Theatre Across Borders will perform “Magic in the Marsh,” 15 minute slots, 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Saturday, $15.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Peak View Salamander Hike, 4-6 p.m. Monday and July 20.
• Cheesman Ranch Loop Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Friday.
• Lost Pond Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday.
• Peak View Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday.
• Bird Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Wildflower Walk, 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Brook/Rock Pond Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
JULY 25
Rainbow Falls Geology Walk — 10 a.m.-noon, $3-$4. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.
Nature
Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Summer camps available; 471-0910, catamount institute.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, garden ofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Buzzing Bees, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Reptile Roundup, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Owl Pellets, 2-3 p.m. Thursday.
• Hummingbird Patio Talk, 3-4 p.m. July 23.
• Pond Safari, 10 a.m.-noon July 24.
• Nature Crafts, 3-4 p.m. July 31
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Fly-Fishing Basics, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday and July 20.
• Wilderness Skills — Leave No Trace, 3-4 p.m. Friday.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
SUNDAY
Rocky Mountain Brews Run — Ladies Brew Run — 10 a.m.-noon, Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton, $35. Registration: rockymountainbrewruns.com/ladies.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.