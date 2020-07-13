almanac

Masks may be required at some events and most have limited capacity. Some in-person may be canceled because of coronavirus. Before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.

Hiking

Colorado State Parks — Noncampground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open; cpw.state.co.us.

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Interactive Theatre Hikes for Families. Theatre Across Borders will perform “Magic in the Marsh,” 15 minute slots, 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Saturday, $15.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.

• Peak View Salamander Hike, 4-6 p.m. Monday and July 20.

• Cheesman Ranch Loop Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Friday.

• Lost Pond Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday.

• Peak View Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday.

• Bird Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday.

• Wildflower Walk, 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

• Brook/Rock Pond Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

JULY 25

Rainbow Falls Geology Walk — 10 a.m.-noon, $3-$4. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.

Nature

Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Summer camps available; 471-0910, catamount institute.org.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, garden ofgods.com.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.

• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Buzzing Bees, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.

• Reptile Roundup, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.

• Owl Pellets, 2-3 p.m. Thursday.

• Hummingbird Patio Talk, 3-4 p.m. July 23.

• Pond Safari, 10 a.m.-noon July 24.

• Nature Crafts, 3-4 p.m. July 31

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.

• Fly-Fishing Basics, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday and July 20.

• Wilderness Skills — Leave No Trace, 3-4 p.m. Friday.

Running

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.

SUNDAY

Rocky Mountain Brews Run — Ladies Brew Run — 10 a.m.-noon, Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton, $35. Registration: rockymountainbrewruns.com/ladies.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

