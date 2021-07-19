Almanac
Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Jones Park, 14K, Friday.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Yoga Hike, 8-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, $25. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes, 5-8 a.m. July 28. Skateboard and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Catamount Institute Camps — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Registration required: 471-0910, catamount institute.org/summer-camps.
• Discovery Camp: Eyes on the Sky, for ages 9-11, July 26-30, $305.
• Wilderness Adventure Camp, for ages 13-16, Aug. 2-6, $700.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Wood Cookie Scavenger Hunt, find a wooden cookie to commemorate 50th anniversary of El Paso County parks and bring to nature center for a parks 50th anniversary water bottle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. No registration required.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Life Under a Log, for ages 2 and 3, 9-10:15 a.m. Aug. 12 and 13, $3 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
SATURDAY
Kids to Parks Day — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, free with park admission of $9 a day or $80 annual pass; facebook.com/ cheyennemountainstatepark.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing 101, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Knots 101, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, $50.
• Beginner Casting Clinic, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Bugs for Beginners, 5-7 p.m. July 27, $50.
• Knots 201, 5-7 p.m. July 28, $75.
FRIDAY
Full Moon Paddle — 7-10 p.m., Cherry Creek Reservoir, 4800 S Dayton St., Greenwood Village, $45 with $11 gate fee; Union Reservoir, 461 County Road 25, Longmont, $45 with $8 gate fee. Registration required: rockymtnpaddleboard.com/lessons-and-events/full-moon-paddle.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
JULY 31
BIGDOGBRAG The Colorado Mud Run 2021 — 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Ram Off Road, 12800 Colorado 94, go online for costs. Registration required: bigdogbrag.com.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
AUG. 13
Rainbow Falls Volunteer Day: Weed Removal — 9-11 a.m. Registration required: 520-6977.
