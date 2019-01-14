ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet at north main parking lot.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Wolf Moon Hike, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, $4.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Preacher’s Hollow to Stoner Mill, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center parking lot.
• Mini-Mashup, 9 a.m. Jan. 26, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Winter Track Detectives, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, visitor center.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Live Birds of Prey, 10-11 a.m. Jan. 26, $5.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Aiken Audubon Monthly Program: A Brook of Backyard Kestrels, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, free.
• Engaging in Senses Through Nature and Art, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, $10-$15.
• Nature Explorers: Who Hibernates Here? For ages 4-5 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 23-24, 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 23, $3.
• Night Sky Photography Lecture, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 29, $5-$6.
• Little Wonders: Who’s Here in Winter? For ages 2-3, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 30-31, 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 30, $3.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Free Days, Jan. 21, April 20, Aug. 25, Sept. 28, Nov. 11.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Running
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Sunday, Manitou Springs.
• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Sunday, 112 N. Nevada Ave.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.