ALMANAC
Cycling
Colorado Springs Bike Swap CSBS — 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Fitness 30, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Donations accepted; 598-9992.
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Mini-Mashup, 9 a.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Live Birds of Prey, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, $5.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Nature Explorers: Who Hibernates Here? For ages 4-5 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3.
• Night Sky Photography Lecture, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 29, $5-$6.
• Little Wonders: Who’s Here in Winter? For ages 2-3, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 30-31, 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 30, $3.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Outdoor skills
Trouts Flying Fishing — 1303 E. Sixth Ave., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434.
• Umpqua Signature Tying Class, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, $75.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Winter Series II, 10 a.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
Volunteering
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: Paula, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
• El Paso County Nature Centers Volunteer Orientation, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
