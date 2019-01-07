Almanac
Cycling
Colorado Springs Bike Swap CSBS — 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Fitness 30, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Donations accepted; 598-9992.
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Wolf Moon Hike, 7-9 p.m. Jan. 19, $4.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Elk Meadow to Murphy’s Cut, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Preacher’s Hollow to Stoner Mill, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19, Visitor Center parking lot. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Winter Track Detectives, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 19, visitor center.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Trails, Tails and Ales — Bring your dog on this hike, 10:30 a.m., Black Forest Section 16 Trailhead, 8510 Burgess Road. After hike, beer tasting at Black Forest Brewing, $3. Registration: elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Nature’s Shapes Scavenger Hunt, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Fountain Creek Winter Bird Count, 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, $5.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Aiken Audubon Monthly Program: A Brook of Backyard Kestrels, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 16, free.
• Engaging in Senses Through Nature and Art, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 19, $10-$15.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife.
Outdoor skills
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
International Sportsmen’s Expo — Noon-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $16, free for active military and 15 and younger; sportsexpos.com.
Running
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Winter Series, 10 a.m. Saturday, Wolford Elementary School, Black Forest.
Volunteering
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.