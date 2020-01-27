ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Register in person.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-17, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $5.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
SATURDAY
Winter Fun at Fox Run — Guided nature hikes, stories, hot dogs, bring dog to enter Dog Snow Queen & King contest and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with dog parade and contest at 11 a.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $5, to benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers; 520-6387.
Outdoor skills
REI Classes — 1376 E. Woodmen Road. Registration: rei.com.
• Winter Camping, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3, $20-$40.
SATURDAY
Fly Fishing Film Tour — 7 p.m., Stargazer’s Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20. Tickets: stargazerstheatre.com.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, lower lobby, 1805 N. 30th St., free. Register in person; gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• Super Half Marathon and 5K, 10 a.m. Sunday, South Tejon Street.
Snow sports
REI Classes — 1376 E. Woodmen Road. Registration: rei.com.
• Snowshoeing Basics, 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, free.
Mountain Chalet Classes — 15 N. Nevada Ave. Registration: 633-0732, mtnchalet.com.
• Best Route Planning for Backcountry Skiing, Snowboarding, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, free.
Volunteering
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds- keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
