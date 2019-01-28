ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet in north main parking lot.
FEB. 16
Old North End Neighborhood Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Luther Hall, 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Strollers and wheelchairs will have some difficulty, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Horses
FEB. 22
StableStrides Red, White and Blue Celebration — To benefit military and veterans healing through equine therapy, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, free. Reservations: stablestrides.org.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Fountain Creek Sunset Photography Workshop, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, $20.
• Nature Adventures: Backbone Bonanza, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 7, $3.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: The Three Bears, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Feb. 14, $3.
• Valentine’s is for the Birds, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 16, $4.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Night Sky Photography Lecture, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, $5-$6.
• Little Wonders: Who’s Here in Winter? For ages 2-3, 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday-Thursday, $3.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Outdoor skills
Trouts Flying Fishing — 1303 E. Sixth Ave., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434.
• Umpqua Signature Tying Class, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, $75.
SATURDAY
Fly Fishing Film Tour — To benefit Healing Waters Benefit, 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20. Tickets: anglerscovey.com.
FEB. 5
Throwback Flying Fishing Film Fest — 8 p.m., Oriental Theater, Denver, $10 in advance, $15 day of event; tinyurl.com/y7ss49to.
RUNNING
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• Super Half Marathon and 5K, 10 a.m. Sunday, 121 S. Tejon Street.
Snow sports
FEB. 10
Old Man Winter Bike Rally and Run — Sandstone Park, Lyons, $45-$99. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybp543gr.