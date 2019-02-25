ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet in north main parking lot.
MARCH 9
St. Patrick’s Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8:30 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Modern Woodmen of America, 2924 Beacon St. Strollers can complete the course, wheelchairs are not advised, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Building for the Birds, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $3.
• Nature Adventures: Let’s Go Fly a Kite, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. March 7, $3.
• Homeschool Fridays — Walk the Wetlands, geared towards grades K-2, 2-4 p.m. March 8, $4.
• Reptiles and Amphibians Up-close and Personal, 10-11:30 a.m. March 9, $3.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Go for the Gold Kid’s Morning, for ages 6-11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 16, $15-$20.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Outdoor skills
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
• Introduction to Wilderness Survival, 6-8:30 p.m. March 28, $25.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
MARCH 13
Colorado Springs Trail Run, Mountain Bike and Hike Kickoff — 6-9 p.m., Trails End Taproom, 3103 W. Colorado Ave., free;trailsendtaproom.com/trailblazers.
Volunteering
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
