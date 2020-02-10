ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Register in person.
Nature and Wildlife Discover Center — 9112 Mountain Park, Beulah. Register: hikeandlearn.org.
• Guided Hike, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, $5-$10.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Valentine’s is for the Birds, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $6.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Outlook Ridge Trail, 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Rock Pond, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center..
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0108.
• Bighorn Sheep Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Rambunctious Raccoons, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Great Backyard Bird Count, 9 a.m.-3 p.m Saturday.
Sunrise Nature/Wildlife Photo Shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Outdoor skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1303 E. Sixth Ave., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434.
• Umpqua Signature Tying with Matt McCannel, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, $100.
REI Classes — 1376 E. Woodmen Rd. Registration: rei.com.
• Map Reading, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, $20-$40.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, lower lobby, 1805 N. 30th St., free. Register in person; gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, groundskeeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
