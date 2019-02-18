ALMANAC
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Homestead Trail, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Homestead Trailhead.
• Rock Pond Trail, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Visitor Center parking lot.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Horses
FRIDAY
StableStrides Red, White and Blue Celebration — To benefit military and veterans healing through equine therapy, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, free. Reservations: stablestrides.org.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Aiken Audubon Program: Birds, Coffee and Chocolate, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, free.
• Fungi: The Forgotten Kingdom, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $5-$6.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
SATURDAY
Rainbow Falls Winter Waterfall Viewing — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Ave., $1; elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
Outdoor skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1303 E. Sixth Ave., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434.
• Bugs for Beginners, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, $25.
• Women are Fly — Tying Guide Flies, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, $75.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Springs Sportsman and Boat Expo — 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $7.50, free for ages 16 and younger; cssportsmanexpo.com.
RUNNING
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Runs, various locations, Tuesday.
• Winter Series IV, 10 a.m. Saturday, Norris Penrose Events Center.
Snow sports
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
National Sports Center for the Disabled Wells Fargo Ski Cup — Winter Park; nscd.org/events/wells-fargo-ski-cup.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
