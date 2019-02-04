ALMANAC
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Valentine’s is for the Birds, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 16, $4.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Elk Meadow to Murphy’s Cut, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• School Pond and Stoner Mill, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead.
• Aspen Trail, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13, Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge and Lost Pond, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 16, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
FEB. 16
Winter Stroll — 9-11 a.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stellar Drive, $3-$4. Registration: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
Old North End Neighborhood Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Luther Hall, 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Strollers and wheelchairs will have some difficulty, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Nature Adventures: Backbone Bonanza, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: The Three Bears, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Feb. 14, $3.
• Valentine’s is for the Birds, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 16, $4.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Kids Night Out, 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15, $15-$20.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
SATURDAY
Bighorn Sheep Day Festival — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., free; tinyurl.com/ycmtd6tz.
Outdoor skills
Trouts Flying Fishing — 1303 E. 6th Ave., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434.
• Umpqua Signature Tying, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, $75.
• Women Are Fly Umpqua Fly Tying 101, 5-6 p.m. Feb. 12, free.
• Orvis 101, 5-6 p.m. Feb. 13, free.
TUESDAY
Throwback Flying Fishing Film Fest — 8 p.m., Oriental Theater, Denver, $10 in advance, $15 day of event; tinyurl.com/y7ss49to.
RUNNING
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Winter Series III, 10 a.m. Saturday, Goose Gossage Park.
Snow sports
SATURDAY
Active Adults: Snowshoeing and Snow Science — 10 a.m.-noon, Dome Rock State Wildlife Area, Divide, $3-$4. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.
SUNDAY
Old Man Winter Bike Rally and Run — Sandstone Park, Lyons, $45-$99. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybp543gr.
Email information to listings@gazette.com.