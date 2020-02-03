ALMANAC
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
SUNDAY
Old Man Winter Bike Rally and Run — Lyons; oldmanwinterrally.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet near the American flagpole.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Outlook Ridge Trail, 9 a.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Homestead and Black Bear Trails, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Homestead Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app: trails.colorado.gov.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Nature Adventures: Rascally Rabbits, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
High Plains Snow Goose Festival — Lamar; highplainssnowgoose.com.
Outdoor skills
REI Classes — 1376 E. Woodmen Road. Registration: rei.com.
• Compass Navigation, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 10, $20-$40.
RUNNING
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60- minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Winter Series III, 10 a.m. Saturday, Cottonwood Creek Park.
• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Sunday, Manitou Springs.
SUNDAY
Rocky Mountain Brews Runs — Onesie Brew Run — Wear footie pajamas, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Halfpenny Brewing Co., 5150 E. Arapahoe Road, Unit D1-B, Centennial, $30-$35. Registration: rockymountainbrewruns.com/onesie.
Snow sports
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Snowshoe Hike, 11 a.m. Sunday, Elk Meadow parking lot.
SATURDAY
Ice Climbing Festival — Lake City; tinyurl.com/sws2vr2.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, groundskeeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
