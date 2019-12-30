Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• First Day Hikes, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Limekiln Trailhead.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Nature and Wildlife Discover Center — 9112 Mountain Park, Beulah. Register: hikeandlearn.org.
• First Hike, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, $5-$10.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Morning Hike & Campfire, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $5.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Fountain Creek Nature Adventures: Super Sleepers, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
Outdoor skills
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Denver Fly Fishing Show — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver, $15-$35, $10 for active military with ID, $5 for ages 6-12; flyfishingshow.com/denver.
RUNNING
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/ TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Rescue Run 5K/10K and Kids Run, 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Palmer Park.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds- keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.