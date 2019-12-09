Almanac
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet north main parking lot.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Nature Hikes with Santa, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday and Dec. 21, $4.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Rock Pond Trail, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center.
Nature
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: hikeand learn.org.
Weekend Raptor Talks, 11:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays-Sundays, free.
Nature and Wildlife Discover Center — 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: hikeand learn.org.
• Full Moon Winter Solstice Walk, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, free, $5 for parking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides, 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 21, $7.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Running
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCO Springs.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Manitou Springs.
• Jingle Bell 5K, 9 a.m. Saturday, Fountain Creek Regional Park.
• Santa Sprint 5K, 10 a.m. Saturday, Banning Lewis Ranch Academy.
Volunteering
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, groundskeeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
