almanac

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

Almanac

Climbing

UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.

Cycling

Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.

Hiking

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.

• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet north main parking lot.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

• Nature Hikes with Santa, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday and Dec. 21, $4.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.

• Rock Pond Trail, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Visitor Center.

Nature

Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: hikeand learn.org.

Weekend Raptor Talks, 11:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays-Sundays, free.

Nature and Wildlife Discover Center — 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: hikeand learn.org.

• Full Moon Winter Solstice Walk, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, free, $5 for parking

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

• Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides, 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 21, $7.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.

Running

Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.

Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.

Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCO Springs.

Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.

• Full Moon Run, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Manitou Springs.

• Jingle Bell 5K, 9 a.m. Saturday, Fountain Creek Regional Park.

• Santa Sprint 5K, 10 a.m. Saturday, Banning Lewis Ranch Academy.

Volunteering

North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.

Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, groundskeeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments