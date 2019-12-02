ALMANAC
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Cycling Santa 15K, 9 a.m. Saturday, Legacy Loop Plaza.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Wheelchairs are not recommended, strollers can complete the course, leashed pets allowed on trail, free. Nonperishable food and cash donations accepted to benefit Westside Food Pantry; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: hikeandlearn.org.
• Weekend Raptor Talks, 11:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays-Sundays, free.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Fountain Creek Nature Adventures: Animal Puppets, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-17, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $5.
Sunrise Nature/Wildlife Photo Shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park,
• Chasing Santa 5K, 10 a.m. Saturday, Legacy Loop Plaza.
• Rock Canyon Half Marathon, 9 a.m. Sunday, Pueblo City Park.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, groundskeeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.