Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- center.
• Nature Hikes with Santa, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 19, $4-$5 per person.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
• Black Bear Trail, 9:15 a.m. Friday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Osborn Homestead, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Revenuer’s Ridge Trail, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 18, Visitor Center parking area.
• Elk Meadow, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Homestead Trail, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 26, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• First Day Hike — Elk Meadow, 9 a.m. Jan. 1, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• First Day Hike — Preacher’s Hollow Trail, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 1, Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead.
• First Day Hike — Forest Bathing Walk, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 1, Visitor Center patio.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, garden ofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Running
THROUGH DEC. 17
Gallop in the Garden 5K — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Meet in lower lobby, free; tinyurl.com/y2tesjyr.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
Snow Sports
FEB. 6-14
Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run — 600 Park Drive, Lyons, go online for costs. Registration required: oldmanwinterrally.com/signup.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
