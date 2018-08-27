almanac
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
ONGOING
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
ONGOING
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Cahill Cabin, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Grouse Mountain Overlook, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Noble Cabin, 8 a.m. Friday, Black Bear Trailhead.
Nature
ONGOING
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7/vehicle; 687-2366.
• Aspens and Elk, 8 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Parties for Park, see what’s new in your local parks, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 520-6983.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Little Wonders: Creek Livin’, for ages 2 and 3, 9-10:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, $3.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Running
ONGOING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and register: pprrun.org.
• Nielson 2-Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• UCCS Rust-Buster Meet, 9 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• Cheap 5K, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Flea Market.
Volunteering
ONGOING
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at Mark Reyner Stables — Help special needs people during equine-assisted therapy; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in visitor center, do grounds keeping, lead tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.