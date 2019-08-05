Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Cycling
West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m. last Saturdays, starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewerybikeloop.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
USA Cycling Road Masters National Championships — Colorado Springs, tinyurl.com/y6v7lc2z.
SATURDAY
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb — Pikes Peak Highway Cascade, $5-$80; tinyurl.com/yazfv3um.
Hiking
Rocky Mountain Conservancy Field Institute — Hike with a naturalist, 1895 Fall River Road, Estes Park. Register: rmconservancy.org.
• Ypsilon Lake, Saturday.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet north main parking lot.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Raccoon Loop Trail CannaVenture Hike — 2-6 p.m., Golden Gate Canyon State Park, Black Hawk, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y28pgcvr.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Friendly Frogs, for ages 6 and older, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $5.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• A Closer Peek at Bear Creek, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4-$5.
SATURDAY
Moose Fest — Speakers, workshops, family activities and more, Gould; waldencolorado.com/events.
RUNNING
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Woodland Park Mayors Cup Kids and 5K, 10K, 8 a.m. for Kids Run, 8:30 a.m. for 5K, 10K, Saturday, Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park.
Volunteering
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
SATURDAY
Rainbow Falls Clean-Up Day — 9-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs. Registration: 520-6977.
—
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.