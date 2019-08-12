Cycling
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Moonlight Storytelling Hike, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $4-$5.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• School Pond, 9 a.m. Tuesday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Rock Pond, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Rock Pond Trailhead.
• Wapiti Nature Trail, 3 p.m. Thursday, Visitor Center.
• Full Moon Hike, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Buffalo Rock Trail, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Nature Walk: Wapiti Trail, noon Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Bacon Rock, 2 p.m. Sunday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge, 9 a.m. Aug. 19, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
SATURDAY
Mount St. Francis Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8-11:30 a.m. and finish by 2 p.m., Marian Hall, Mount St. Francis, 7780 Deer Hill Grove. Walking sticks advised, large-wheeled strollers can complete, wheelchairs not recommended, no pets allowed, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Jones Park Open Space Hike — 9 a.m., $3. Registration: elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Rockin’ Rolypolies, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, $3.
• Crazy Crawdads, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $5.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 and older; 748-3253.
• 50th Anniversary Celebration, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, free.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60- minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Brewers’ Cup Full Moon Runs, 6 p.m. Thursday, local breweries.
• Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association 3.21 Mile Race, 7 a.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Park/Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
